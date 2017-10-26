Mumbai: ACB arrested another ward officer of MBMC for corruption charges

Bhayandar: The Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a ward officer of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), identified as Swapnil Sawant, and his driver Raju while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from a complainant.

Sawant reportedly demanded the bribe to protect an illegal chawl located behind Stella Maris Hospital in Uttan near Bhayandar. He was seeking Rs 3 lakh and had already received Rs 1 lakh. Following a complaint, SP Sangramsingh Nishandaar directed an ACB team led by deputy SP Valmik Patil to lay a trap.

Around 2:30 pm, the team nabbed the duo while accepting the second instalment of Rs. 1 lakh near the community hall in Bhayandar. The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and are under arrest, Patil said. Earlier, Sawant had partly demolished the illegal structure and later demanded Rs. 3 lakh from the complainant to restrain further action.

The complaint, who had already given over Rs. 1 lakh as first instalment, was fed up with his repeated demands, and he approached the ACB’s Thane unit. Interestingly Sawant had been suspended on multiple occasions for his alleged complicity in sheltering illegal constructions.

He, however, managed to get reinstated. Sawant is not the only ward officer who has been arrested for graft. His counterparts, including Chandrakant Borse, Dilip Jagdale, Sanjay Donde and Sunil Yadav, have already landed in the ACB net for the same reason.A couple of them have been able to get back to their posts a few months after their arrest.