Mumbai AC locals: Railway staff to guide commuters over automatic doors

While Mumbaikars wait for city’s first AC local train, the Western Railway on the other hand is concerned about the safety of its passengers. The AC local will be having automatic doors which commuters are not used to handling. So, the WR, for assistance of the commuters will deploy staff to help commuters get used to these automatic doors.

A Western Railway official told Hindustan Times, “For the first few months, railway officials will be present in each compartment to help passengers. The practice will continue until commuters get familiar with the system.”

While the issue of safety of commuters is being addressed by the WR, but railways still have doubts on the feasibility and practicality of the operation on the Churchgate-Virar route. The railways have suggested an alternative shorter route, instead of the entire 60-km stretch.

The AC local trains’ exterior will be painted by Asian paints and Street Art India Foundation, which will give commuters a glimpse of Mumbai’s tourist spots, monuments, attractions, etc. But the button to reset the train after the chain is pulled is inside the compartments which will make the guards difficult to reach.

The AC local trains is set to launch on January 1, 2018, which was announced by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The route of the AC local train is most likely to be on the Churchgate-Virar route, but the details of the services and halts will be announced soon.