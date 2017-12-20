Mumbai: AC local trains still not up to the mark, doubts over weekend schedule

Mumbai: In a news that would dampen the spirit of Mumbaikars, the first air-conditioned (AC) train, expected to run on the Western Railway from December 25, might face some issues during its initial run in the suburban section, said Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mukul Jain.

He said efforts were on to implement its services after redressing each of the issues. The AC local, manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), received its sanction from the Railway Board Tuesday. It also received its sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Lucknow, which approved running of its services on the suburban section of the WR at 100 kilometre per hour, reported The Indian Express.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the first AC train would ply from December 25 in the suburban train system. While an official nod from the Railway Board on the date is awaited, the Western Railway is prepared to ply the rake from December 25 if everything goes according to the plan.

“We are prepared to run the AC train whenever an official confirmation from the board is received. We have also received the board sanction on its running today. Twelve services of the AC rake will ply on each day from Monday to Friday between Churchgate and Virar stations. We may or may not run services of the rake on Saturday but it will definitely not ply on Sunday for maintenance purpose,” said Jain to Indian Express.

The rake, received from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai in 2015, went multiple technical trials before it was transferred to the Western Railway in May this year. Officials had raised issues with its technicalities and functioning before inducting it to the system for running. “We have tried to address each and every small concern of the train before it gets inducted in the system. During its initial run, the train may face issues. There are chances that we may have to withdraw the service for a few days to redress the error. However, the train will provide comfort to a larger section of passengers in the system and the Western Railway will ensure it earnestly,” added Jain.

“In case a passenger pushes the alarm button by mistake, officials will have to stride through the commuter rush in the train and find a way to stop the alarm. Fitted with automatic doors, we are equally concerned if it will be able to handle additional commuter rush near the foot board area. Senior officials of BHEL will supervise its running in the initial days,” said a senior official.

The Western Railway is adopting wait and watch approach over the running of the trains as each rake costs Rs 54 crore. While fares have not been decided, officials said it might cost equal to first-class charges.