Mumbai: ABVP stages protest in Ghatkopar against BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Mumbai: RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Thursday staged a protest against BJP MLA Ram Kadam here and demanded that the BJP act against him over his controversial remarks. Kadam had told youngsters at a Dahi Handi event in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday that he would “abduct” a girl they like even if she rejects their proposal.

After facing flak from various quarters, Kadam expressed his apology on twitter. Around 25 activists of the ABVP carrying posters of the Ghatkopar (West) MLA in their hands gathered at Ghatkopar railway station in eastern Mumbai and blackened them. Aniket Ohval, the Pradesh Mantri, Konkan Prant of ABVP, termed Kadam’s remark as “unfortunate and unforgivable”.

“Kadam’s misogynistic remark cannot be ignored. We have asked the BJP, state Women Commission as well as Mumbai Police to take suitable action against the MLA. He doesn’t even have basic courtesy to apologise for his distasteful comments,” he said. Raju Mandave, ABVP organising secretary, Mumbai city, said not only members of the BJP but also common citizens are left ashamed due to Kadam utterances.