Mumbai: Absconding diamond merchant Mithun Pathadia arrested from Dubai after 11 years

Mumbai: The Charkop police arrested a 37-year-old diamond merchant who had been absconding since 2007 after harassing his wife. The police said the accused Mithun Pathadia had fled to Dubai where he runs a diamond showroom.

“Pathadia was a divorcee and got married with the complainant in 2006. After six months, their conjugal life turned sour and he left for Dubai leaving his wife in Mumbai,” said an officer.

The victim delivered a child in October 2007. Her in-laws did not allow her to live with them and even her husband had disowned her.

In November 2007, she approached Charkop police station and registered case against her mother-in-law and husband. After learning that his wife has registered case against him and his mother, Pathadia left for Dubai and did not return.

Pathadia’s mother applied for anticipatory bail and the court gave her conditional relief by seizing her passport. “Blue Corner Notice as well as standing non-bailable warrant was issued against Pathadia. I wonder how he got clearance at immigration window when a Blue Corner Notice was issued against him,” said victim’s counsel Kshitij Mehta.

“Blue Corner Notice is issued against a person if someone goes missing or disappears from one country to evade law. As per the law, the Interpol informs the whereabouts of the concerned person to the police of a country but does not reserve the right to arrest him/her,” said Mehta.

On March 7, the diamond merchant reached Mumbai to renew his passport. On subsequent day, he had also moved anticipatory bail application in the court. But the police arrested him in between and produced him before metropolitan magistrate court.