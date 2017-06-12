Mumbai: Aarey Colony residents want more toilets to end open defecation

Mumbai: For more than 25 years, residents of Madras Pada at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs have been defecating in the open due to lack of a clean public toilet facility. On Friday, two new public toilets were inaugurated by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) as an initiative by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Of these, one toilet did not have electricity due to absence of an electric meter on the day of inauguration.

Residents are not satisfied with these two new public toilets as the Madras Pada slum area consists of over 10,000 people. The other public toilets in the area are unclean, do not have electric supply and are in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance.

These unhealthy conditions have forced both men and women to defecate in the adjoining Aarey forests. A female resident said, “Our young daughters still go with a bucket of water in the forest every morning. The public toilet is never cleaned by the civic authorities so we prefer defecating in the open.”

Another resident added, “We have to defecate in the Aarey forest amidst the fear of snakes, goons and lack of electric supply. We ourselves install electric bulbs and even clean the existing toilets.”

The residents claimed that they need more toilets as the number of residents is large. Shiva, a resident, said, “Two toilets are not enough as there are large number of residents especially women. The Film City setup is also nearby so there are random visitors who use the toilets. Also, the old public toilets can be repaired and cleaned so that we can use them.”

The BMC did not have permission to construct toilets as the area is under the jurisdiction of the Aarey Milk Colony. It was only when the Bollywood actor Salman Khan initiated the need to construct toilets that the permissions were sought by the BMC and the project was funded by the NGO I Love Mumbai and Being Human.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “We helped get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for this construction. The old toilets have not been maintained because the civic body is not allowed to work in that area as it does not fall under our jurisdiction.”