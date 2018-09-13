Mumbai: A Tanzanian national held with 6 kg drugs at airport

Mumbai: A Tanzanian national has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out 6 kgs of drugs, an official said Thursday. I A Shabani, who was supposed to travel to Muscat, was apprehended by CISF personnel at about 2 am, he said. Security personnel intercepted him on the basis of suspicion as he was about to enter the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport here and took him for detailed frisking. “About six kilograms of Ephedrine, a stimulant category drug, was recovered in the form of crystalline shape from the bag of the man who holds a Tanzanian passport. He was handed over to anti-narcotics sleuths,” the official said.