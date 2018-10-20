Mumbai: 9 med students booked for seeking admissions on fake caste certificate

Mumbai: Nine students from Dhule booked for seeking admissions from the reserved category for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course by giving fake caste certificate. These students originally belonged to the open category and had submitted fake Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificates. The Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) then conducted inquiry after they had inkling during scrutiny of the forms filled by the students.

These nine students usurped more than Rs 77 lakh, which is given to the ST students as scholarship by the Central government. These students had sought admission to the late Annasaheb Chudaman Patil Memorial Medical College at Dhule through Scheduled Tribes (ST) quota.

Rajaram Halpe, the project officer of ITDP said, “I had doubts about some of the students seeing their surnames. We inquired about their certificate with the caste validity department, who informed us, these nine students have submitted fake caste certificates. Their surnames indicated they were not tribals.”

Haloe added, “We have lodged complaint with the police against these students under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 16.” The name of students who submitted fake caste certificate are Ansari Sammak Farukh, Khan Danish Abdul Rashid, Khan Mohammad Anis Iftekar, Farukh Shakir Hasim, Prashanti Bhumah Uppa, Shaikh Mubshara Mohammad Iqbal, Pawaskar Salman Mubarak and two others.