Mumbai: 9 lakh farmers get loan waiver reimbursement of Rs 5,141 crore

Mumbai: The banks, after due verification, have so far deposited Rs 5,141 crore of the loan waiver in bank accounts of 9.43 lakh farmers under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (CSMSSY).

The government has handed over the Green List of 17.68 lakh farmers and transferred Rs 10,332 crore to the banks and the disbursal of this loan amount shall pick up speed in coming days.

Minister for Revenue Chandrakant Patil, while commenting on the ‘dharna’ agitation of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha in Akola, remarked had Sinha watched his televised interaction with the media, the former Union finance minister would realise that the government has already begun implementation of the loan waiver scheme. He added that Sinha would realise that there was no need for him to continue with his agitation.

Patil said, “In next 10 days the government expects to clear the list of 40 to 48 lakh farmers. The speed of clearing the Green List and disbursal of the loan waiver amounts will pick up speed after due verification is done.”

He added, “In respect of loan waiver of those farmers who were regular in repayment of loan amounts and incentive scheme for them, the government will soon take a decision in regards to these 40 lakh farmers. Overall about 80 to 82 lakh farmers are expected to get the benefit of the loan waiver scheme.”

Replying to queries over the delays in depositing loan waiver amounts in farmers’ bank accounts, Patil said, “The data collected by the nationalised banks was faulty as they had outsourced the data collection. The data had several flaws and the software did not match with the government software, the same was not accepted.”

In respect of Sinha’s agitation over the bollworm damaging cotton crop in Vidharbha region, Patil said, “The government has already issued orders to conduct panchanama for the crop damage. The government will compensate those farmers who have availed crop insurance and also consider bailing out those farmers who have not availed of crop insurance.”