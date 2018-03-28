Mumbai: 8th standard girl hangs self, went into depression after being caught cheating in exam

Mumbai: Riddhi Jaiprakash Tripathi (13) hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence at Powai on Tuesday evening. She reportedly went into depression after the invigilator caught her with chits which she had carried to the examination hall.

Riddhi hanged herself at 5:30 p.m. at her residence in Jeevan Sangram Society at Shiv Shakti Nagar, Powai. Riddhi, a standard eight student at Michael High School and Junior College at Kurla (W), had returned home distressed after appearing for her final examination.

There was a good reason for it. When Riddhi submitted her answer sheet to the invigilator, it was found that she was carrying answer chits which were stuck behind the writing board. The invigilator shamed Riddhi in front of other students and told her that action would be taken. A depressed Riddhi returned to her residence and hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the living room. Her mother was preoccupied with kitchen work when she took the drastic step.

When the mother returned to the living room, she was shocked to see her daughter dangling from the ceiling fan. Riddhi was rushed to the Holy Spirit hospital at Andheri where she was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. According to Anil Pophale, Senior Police Inspector, Powai police station, “We have summoned the invigilator for questioning. We are in the process of recording the statements. We will also be recording the statements of Riddhi’s mother. No suicide note has been found in the flat.”