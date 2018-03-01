Mumbai: 80-year-old customer bids goodbye to Strand Book Stall

Mumbai: The Strand Book Stall has been greeting Ganesh Lele (80), its oldest customer, for more than 50 years. So, when Lele felicitated shop-owner Vidya Virkar on Wednesday, tears welled up in her eyes as she looked at Strand for the last time. But Lele, who has been visiting Strand Book Stall for over 50 years, which makes him the oldest customer, remained strong and took the transition in his stride.

“I have been in this shop’s journey with TN Shanbagh. When I came to know about the shop’s closure, I remembered old times when I used to meet all eminent personalities who used to stop by to buy a book,” said Lele, adding, “I cannot thank the shop enough for enlightening me for more than half my life.”

Virkar took a recce of the shop and met all the visitors, thanking them for their support. “I believe in looking back, if it is a legacy, as is the case with this book shop. I am thankful to each and every reader who contributed in one or the other way to the store,” said Virkar. She added that she is proud to close the shop with dignity. “I just urge readers to connect with books in as many ways as possible. The trend started by Strand should not stop,” Virkar said.

Another Ambernath resident had been coming to Strand for over 29 years. “I have around 2,000 books in my collection and most of those are from this shop. This shop is unlike any other shop which only focuses on business and commercial activity,” said Prashant Mitra. His wife hugged Virkar as they shared an emotional moment together. Virkar also reminisced the time when TN Shanbagh wrote his last newsletter. She said, “He just wrote ‘Look at the new collection’.”