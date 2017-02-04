Mumbai: 8-yr-old girl raped in Badlapur, FIR registered

Mumbai: An 8-year-old minor girl was raped by her 24-year-old neighbour at Badlapur on Thursday afternoon. The accused was arrested immediately after a First Information Report was registered on Thursday.

Ketan Indulkar, who is unemployed for the past two years, was arrested by the Kulgaon police.

On Wednesday late evening, the minor was playing outside her house when Indulkar approached the girl in Badlapur. He lured her on the pretext of buying panipuri for her. He then took her to his house in the neighbourhood where he raped her.

According to Assistant Police Inspector, Dhananjay Pore, Kulgaon police station, “The minor girl is a class three student. Indulkar knows the girl’s family. Since Indulkar knew the girl, she did not hesitate to accompany him. The mother of the girl felt that something was amiss with her behavior since she had become very quiet. Later, she confided to her mother and narrated the incident.”

The girl’s mother immediately approached the police and registered a First Information Report.

The girl has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Her condition is stable but has been kept under observation.

“We are awaiting the medical tests of the girl and Indulkar,” added Pore

Indulkar, a resident of Badlapur has been arrested for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO).