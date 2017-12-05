Mumbai: 8 years on, Versova-Bandra Sea Link project gets nod

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government has granted administrative approval to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) which is also referred to as the Western Express Freeway with an escalated project cost. The Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) had approved the project eight years back in 2009. The original cost of the project was Rs 5,975 crore which has escalated to Rs 7,502 crore now.

As per the government resolution (GR) published on Monday, approval was also given to increase the length up to 17.17 km of the sea link while including a sea bridge and its connectors.

The CCI had cleared the project on August 18, 2009 but it took another four years for the state government to get the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Environment Clearance from the Union Government which were given in January 2013. Thereafter, CM Devendra Fadnavis on April 29, 2016 directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to construct the VBSL on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. EPC is a contracting arrangement used in industries where the EPC contractor is made responsible for all activities, right from the design phase.

While extending the length, the government approved the design plan 900 meters away from the coastline. The main four-by-four lane bridge of VBSL will cost Rs 2,630.64 crore, the cable-stayed bridge will cost Rs 224.58 crore and

the balance Cantilever bridge will cost Rs 195.42 km. Besides this, the VBSL will have connectors at Bandra, Otters Club, Juhu Link Road and Versova Link Road. There will be Toll Plazas at Bandra, Carter Road, Juhu-Koliwada and at Nana-Nani Park.

The GR states that in view of an increase of vehicular traffic due to the coastal road and VBSL on a real-time basis, recalculation of the project’s concession period should be done 10 years after the VBSL begins on a commercial basis. The existing prevailing toll rates will apply to the VBSL and the concession period shall be up to 2052. In case there is any change in the toll tax policy in future, the concession period will be revived as per the prevalent toll tax policy. The GR states that MSRDC will appoint two separate contractors for toll collection, repairs and maintenance of VBSL. The government also approved MSRDC to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to raise a loan and approved the two per cent rate of interest.