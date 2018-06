Mumbai: At least eight people were injured after a school bus turned turtle in Mumbai on late Thursday night. The incident took place when the bus carrying 20 passengers overturned on Sanpada Bridge at Sion Panvel Expressway in Navi Mumbai around 11.30 pm. All the injured have been admitted to a local hospital. In a similar incident last month, where six children were injured after a school bus turned turtle in Chittorgarh.