Mumbai: 77-year-old taxi driver died due to heart attack while driving at Mahim

Mumbai: A 77-year-old taxi driver suffered a heart attack and died while he was driving a taxi at Mahim. The vehicle lost control and rammed into the wall of a cinema theatre, injuring four.

The accident occurred at 6:25 p.m. near Paradise Cinema in Mahim. The deceased identified as Rajpati Dubey. Two passengers in the taxi, Pratibha Waghmare (43) and Adnan Mansoori (16) sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Hinduja Hospital and were discharged. The injured, Rajendra Kumar and Rahi Qureshi, were walking on the footpath when the accident occurred and suffered leg injuries. Kumar was rushed to Bhabha hospital at Bandra where he is being presently undergoing treatment. Qureshi sustained injuries on his right leg. He is presently undergoing treatment at the Hinduja hospital at Mahim.

According to Milind Idekar, Senior Police Inspector, Mahim police station, “A First Information Report has been registered for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others(Section 338) of the Indian Penal Code. Nobody has been grievously injured in the accident.