Mumbai: 74-year-old man crushed to death after tree falls him

Mumbai: A 74-year-old man died after a tree crashed on him at M G Road near Metro cinema on Sunday. Four others were injured. According to Dr. Vaibhav, the Chief Medical Officer at GT Hospital, “Parshuram Victor Bastin was declared brought dead. Rajendra Ramchandra Singh (60) is admitted in ICU and is in a critical condition. Santosh Singh (26) sustained minor injuries while Ram Vilas Soni (55) and Salimuddin Shaikh (48) are stable.”

There have been several incidents of tree fall since the onset of monsoon. A 50-year-old person died after a tree branch came crashing down at Andheri last week. A 13-year-old girl, Drushti Mungra, had died after a coconut tree fell on her in Dahisar whereas last month another 90-year-old woman died after a tree caved in on her near Banganga in Walkeshwar.

In April, 38-year-old Dinesh Sangle had died after a tree, also a Gulmohar, fell on him in Dadar. In two separate incidents, a wall at Rahul Nagar in Mulund and a cow shed at SV Road in Jogeshwari collapsed as heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Sunday. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Malad (West) recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30am and 4:30pm on Sunday, an IMD official said. Powai trailed with 77.80 mm of rainfall, which caused the lake to overflow. Mulund (West) recorded 76 mm rainfall while coastal areas of the city, such as Colaba, Mazgaon and Worli, received relatively less rainfall, the IMD official added. The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease on Monday and only parts of south Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience heavy rainfall,” the official said.