Mumbai: 72 blood banks get notice for overcharging

Mumbai: Taking serious note of complaints received by relatives of patients the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has issued showcause notices to 72 blood banks across the state and the action will be taken against them. Public health minister Dr Deepak Sawant during a reply on calling attention raised in Loose House on Thursday said his department will recommend Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action against those blood banks which overcharge people for blood.

There are 328 registered and licenseholder blood banks in the state run by charitable trusts, non-government organisations (NGO) andattached to the hospitals of which 17 are in the Mumbai and suburban districts. “No blood bank should charge more than the charges decided by the National Blood Tranfusion Council for blood. However, there were complaints received by patients relatives about over charging blood banks, SBTC has issued notices to them stating that why the action should not be taken over them for over charging,” said minister.

Normally the government charges Rs 850 per blood bag while other blood banks should not go beyond Rs 1,400. But few banks used to charged Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 whom SBTC slapped notices. The issue was raised in the legislative assembly on Thursday by oppositon leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.