Mumbai: 70-year-old man forcefully takes back his bike from towing van

Mumbai: For second time in a week Mumbai traffic cops are left red faced, the first time was after a video of cop towing away a four-wheeler in which a woman was feeding her baby was doing rounds on social media. This time it was the turn of the cops to shoot the video, traffic police have shot the video of a senior citizen forcibly taking away his two wheeler from a towing van.

The traffic cops after recording the video approached the police station and complained against the senior citizen. Mulund police registered a case against the man for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty and criminal intimidation. A notice has also been issued to the 70-year-old man.

According to the FIR registered by Mulund police the incident took place on Monday morning when the cops noticed an Activa parked in no-parking zone on NS road in Mulund west. The cops did not find the owner around so they decided to tow the scooter, just before they could leave they owner rushed to them and asked to not take the vehicle.

Cops asked him to go to the traffic police chowky to the two-wheeler which irritated the man, he climbed the towing vehicle and got his scooter down. However, the cops did not intervene and recorded the entire incident on the cell phone.

An officer said they had taken a photo of the bike parked in the ‘no parking’ area and the man would be served an e-challan. A senior officer said to Indian Express, “Especially after the incident that took place last week, we wanted to be doubly careful. We requested the man to come to the traffic chowky but he did not agree. Eventually, we decided to take a video footage of the entire incident to ensure there were no allegations.”

The traffic cops then approached the Mulund police station where an FIR was registered. An officer from the Mulund police station said to Indian Express, “From the registration number of the two-wheeler, we have tracked down the person. He is a senior citizen and we have issued him a notice to come to the police station so we can record his statement.”