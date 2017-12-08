Mumbai: 70 metric tonnes of waste collected in clean-up drive at Chaityabhoomi

Mumbai: As the followers return home after paying tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park Dadar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the next day itself took the clean-up drive and collected around 70 metric tonnes of garbage from the place. According to the information given by the Dadar (G north), civic ward officials, 1,500 clean up workers deployed to undertake the initiative.

The clean-up activity started at midnight at 11 pm on December 6 and continued up till morning 7 am December 7, 2017. Ramakant Biradkar Assistant Commissioner of G north ward said the clean-up activity has been completed 100 percent from BMC side. “From Mahim church to Siddhivinayak temple the entire stretch has been cleaned. Also, the clean-up activity was done by BMC alone. However, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) are taking up the clean-up activity by themselves,” said Biradkar.

Due to the alert of Ockhi cyclone and rainfall, the number of visitors decreased this year. A senior civic officer stated BMC expected a crowd of eight lakh at Chaityabhoomi and accordingly the preparations where been made, however, though the crowd was seen, the number of visitors was less. In addition, hundreds of youngsters also held awareness campaigns like ‘Clean-Bhoomi-Chaitya-Bhoomi’ through social media ‘Facebook’ and ‘Whatsapp’ who volunteered on the day and helped people not to litter the streets and use dustbins.