Mumbai: 7-year-old Cancer patient turns cop for a day

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Friday fulfilled the dream of a seven-year-old cancer patient by making him inspector for a day. Arpit Mandal has always wanted to be a cop and fight criminals, but right now he’s battling cancer. But in the middle of his tough personal fight has come a bright spark with Mumbai Police on Friday inviting him to Mulund Police Station and making him an inspector.

Mumbai Police and Make-a-Wish India foundation got together to fulfill Mandal’s dream and honour him for his courage.

@MumbaiPolice tweeted: “Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia”

The admirable gesture from Mumbai Police won the department scores of fans as netizens applauded the initiative. This is not the first time that Mumbai police has won hearts with such a gesture. Last year in October, the Sakinaka police station threw a surprise party for a complainant after knowing that it was his birthday.