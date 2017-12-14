Mumbai: 7 reasons to visit The Lil Flea happening this weekend

The much-awaited The Lil Flea is back with its 10th edition with over 300 brands ranging from funky apparel to quirky stuff to scrumptious foods from home chefs and cafes. The event is slated for December 9 to 11 at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. Like its other editions, there are many reasons why wouldn’t want to miss this edition. For the uninitiated, The Lil Flea is the brainchild of Alankar Jain and Priyanka Punjabi and is one of the chic Mumbai flea markets started in 2014. Started as a discovery platform for small brands, home-chefs and artist, the flea has over the years grown in size.

The three-day long flea helps you to engage with the communities of fashion, food, music, books, poetry and games, among others. This edition of the festival will have 300 homegrown brands, 700 food chefs and bakers, amazing indie music, book exchange, open-air movies and of course fun. We give you 7 reasons to visit the Lil Flea happening this weekend.

Speed shopping

Grab your favourites for a massive discount at your personal happy hour which gives a special discount for 60 minutes from the time you walk in. Shoppers need to collect their speed shopping time stamp after walking in.

Food

Relish on cuisines from around the world. The flea will have over 60 brands that offer over 300 food items, desserts and beverage options to choose from.

Drinks

The flea will host a 100 feet festival bar with craft beers from microbreweries like Brewbot and White Owl. There will also be a brand new honey liquor Mead by Moonshine Meadery.

Book Exchange

The attendees can bring a book along and swap it with anyone else. There is also an Art Exchange Wall where people can leave their art and exchange it for someone else’s art. With Christmas around the corner, you can be someone’s Secret Santa by leaving a gift and the team will make sure that it reaches orphanages to make their Christmas celebrations merrier.

One Lil Tree

This is another interesting initiative, One Lil Tree, lets people collect free seeds to plant in their home, adopt a plant or learn the art of organic gardening.

Open theatre

There will also be an all-day movie lounge where classic and contemporary movies will be screened. Make sure you pre-register and wireless headphones. Cozy up with your gang to watch movies under the stars.

Ticket price: Rs 100

Music

Enjoy performances from artists like Prateek Kuhad, Nikhil D’Souza, Ankur & The Ghalat Family, Raghav Meattle and Filter Coffee. The Flea also has 5 open mic sessions with over 75 performers across poetry, standup comedy and music.

Whether you are a shopper or a foodie or a fun-junkie, if you are looking forward to the fun weekend, now you know where to head to.

When: December 15-17, 12 noon to midnight on all 3 days

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Ticket: 1 day pass Rs 250, 3 day pass Rs 400