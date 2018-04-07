Mumbai: 7 housing societies from Chembur fined Rs 15,000 for defaulting on bulk waste

Mumbai: The Chembur Metropolitan court has imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on seven residential housing societies named RCF Colony, Saras cooperative housing society, Nilkanth Tower, Runwal, Nityanand baug,Tolaram nagar and MSEB Colony for unable to manage their own waste. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chembur civic ward issued notices to 32 housing societies under bulk waste generator notification who generate 100 kilogram and above of garbage everyday.

Out of 32 housing societies, 21 have already started waste composting while remaining 11 societies have been prosecuted. According to officials, “The eleven societies who have been prosecuted the metropolitan court imposed fine of Rs 15,000 each upon seven and remaining four been given one month’s time to segregate and compost their waste. Also, its for the first time such action has been taken by the court.”

The officer added, “If these seven housing societies fail to install waste composting pits then again penalty will be imposed on them. Similar action will be taken against four housing societies named Baba Atomic Research Society (BARC) Welfare society, RNS Tanaji (Navy) building, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) colony,TATA Institute of Fundamental Research, if they fail to install composting pits, within one month’s time period,” said Kiran Digavkar, the Assistant Commissioner of Solid Waste Management (SWM) of BMC.

According to the civic data across Mumbai there are total 3335 bulk waste generators who produce 100 Kilogram (kg) and above of waste daily. Out of which 3308 societies have been sent the notices by the civic body in January 2018, while 1242 bulk generators asked for more extension to install composting pits. As per SWM new set directives, bulk generators who generate more than 100 kilograms (kg) of waste daily or has an area above 20,000 square meters should adopt waste composition.