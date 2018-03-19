Mumbai: 68-year-old retired man gives lessons on organ donation

Mumbai: At a time when people are so busy with their lives that they are hardly bothered by what is happening around them, a man in his late 60s is setting an example for everyone. The man, a former employee of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), instead of enjoying his life post-retirement with his family and dear ones, has taken upon him the important task of imparting knowledge to Mumbaikars.

Dressed in simple formal clothes with banners spelling out social messages on his person, Ramesh Dongre (68), a resident of Kandivali, has become the focal point for thousands of commuters who travel on daily basis. Dongre said that after retiring in 2011, he started creating awareness about the issue since there are people who are not aware about consequences of tobacco consumption. “Though people are aware about organ donation and side effects of tobacco they don’t come forward for organ donation. Owing to that I made a banner on organ donation through which people should know more about all this issue,”

Dongre stated. He added that he spends two hours daily in spreading awareness and trying to reach as many people as he can. To increase his audience, he also has taken a train pass from Virar to Churchgate. “People are busy during their office life and hardly get time to read papers or news channel regarding organ donation or other topics. That’s why I have created banners on different topics which they should not ignore,” said Dongre.

Dongre isn’t one of those in-your-face activits. He said that he doesn’t make any announcements since these generally disturb people. He imparts information on the topic only if someone approaches him. “People give a good response regarding organ donation. I carry organ donation forms with me. In February, around 20 members took these forms from me. The importance of organ donation is increasing amongst people. Not only this, due to awareness regarding tobacco consumption, an 81-year-old quit smoking.’’

He is associated with Rajhans Prathistan which has several projects on organ donation and other social issues. They have also tied up with Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy and King Edward Memorial hospital where people can approach to donate their organs. “The form which I give to the people is the consent form for organ donation and I distribute pamphlets which have details regarding all social topics,” added Dongre.