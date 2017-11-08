Mumbai: 67-year-old woman found murdered in new friend’s flat in Virar

A shocking news came to light when, Kirtinidhi Vidyadhar Sharma who is an insurance agent went to meet a new friend, but was found murdered on late Monday night.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Kirtinidhi Vidyadhar Sharma’s (67), body was found in a flat in Rustamjee Evershine Global Avenue Society at Virar. When her body was found her throat was slit and there were several grave injuries on her body. The victim stayed in same society in Poonam park Global City building. And the flat was of her friend Pushpa Vasumdani, who she had met in a parlour 15 days back.

The police have said that where the body was found the flat belonged to 49-year-old woman, Pushpa Vasumdani, a real estate agent who has been living with her two kids there since past two years. Apparently, Sharma visited Vasumdani on Sunday but never returned back. After which her family tried calling her, but the phone was switched off, and then her family went to Vasumdani’s house but was locked. Than her family went to Arnala police station and registered a missing person report.

The report also says that Sharma had went to sell an insurance policy to Vasumdani. But police are suspecting that she was killed with intention of robbery, as all her jewellery was missing. Vasumdani was out on work but when she returned on Monday night, and when she opened her house she saw Sharma’s body.

Vasumdani has been detained by police as the prime suspect in the case. Jayant Bajbale, SDPO (Sub-divisional police officer) Virar division, told Mid-Day, “We have registered a case against an unknown accused and detained a woman as the prime suspect.”