Mumbai: 65-year-old woman, grandson beaten up over train seat

Mumbai: An argument over train seat took a violent turn on a Churchgate-bound Virar local on Tuesday evening with a 65-year-old woman falling unconscious and her grandson sustaining head injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by a group of passengers.

Two of the accused have been detained and the Vasai GRP was in the process of filing an FIR at the time of going to press. The incident happened when the train was standing at Virar station, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Ramu Prajapati, 18, a relative of the injured, told Mirror that eight of them, including their grandmother, were beaten up by a group of four passengers over seat-sharing. The family hails from Kalwa. While Ramsurat Prajapati, 25, was injured in his head, his elder brother, Ramkripal Prajapati, 33, also sustained scratches and other wounds in the scuffle.

“We were a group of 20 people and were out on a pilgrimage. We first visited Mumbadevi and then Mahalaxmi and then came to Virar Jivdani Temple. From Virar, we wanted to go to Bhayander,” Ramu said. Ramkripal said that his fault was that he just wanted a seat for his grandmother, Bhanumati. “They started arguing with us and then removed their belts to thrash us. My grandmother was also assaulted and she fell unconscious,” he said.

This incident is not the first time that things have got heated between passengers over a seat as during peak hours most of the trains are overcrowded and people lose cool over very silly things and things go out hand pretty quickly. Anup Shukla, senior divisional security commissioner of Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division, said that Virar RPF attended to the train and two of the accused were handed over to Vasai GRP.