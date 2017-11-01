Mumbai: 61-year-old woman injured after stone hits her on train
Mumbai: A 61-year-old woman survived with grievous injuries on her forehead after she was hit by a stone while travelling on a footboard on Monday night. The woman sustained a deep gnash on her forehead and the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials are still trying to trace the accused.
The woman was identified as Ashwini Shere, a resident of Seawoods area in Navi Mumbai. The officials of the Wadala GRP said the woman was fortunate to not have fallen from the train after the stone hit her. Shere works as a cook at a house in Ghatkopar.
The incident took place at 8.50pm between Chembur and Mankhurd stations when Shere was returning home from Ghatkopar. Shere had boarded the train from Kurla. “The stone first hit the roof above the disabled coach of the train and ricocheted to the rear side. It landed towards the ladies coach where Shere was standing,” said an officer from Wadala GRP. Shere was left bleeding profusely and commuters rushed her to the railway’s one rupee clinic for treatment. She sustained three stitches due to the injury.