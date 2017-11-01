Mumbai: 61-year-old woman injured after stone hits her on train

A lame duck in Washington? Yet to complete a year in office, the US President Donald Trump may have already become a lame duck. Given…

Beyond the ban on cattle slaughter The increase in the population of economically unviable cattle is a sure threat not only to the dairy economy but…

Guj polls: BJP’s biggest challenge yet Will the PM’s 12-year track record as chief minister, Gujarati pride, Amit Shah’s organizational skills and an attenuated Congress compensate…

Linking Aadhaar: Strike a balance At one level, the Modi Government’s insistence on linking Aadhaar card to more and more services and schemes, including bank…