Mumbai: 60-year-old watchman dies after falling into elevator duct

Mumbai: An elderly watchman of a housing society on Bandra’s Hill Road fell into an elevator duct on the 11th floor and died on Tuesday morning. The watchman, Radheshyam Ramlal Harijan (60), was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Bandra Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the matter. An officer privy to the investigation said that Harijan, a native of Allahabad, would also wash the vehicles of Everest Apartments once a week.

“On Tuesday morning, Harijan informed his colleague Shani Sondkar (45) that he was going to collect the car keys from an occupant. After five minutes, Sondkar heard a loud thud and rushed towards the lift duct. He saw Harijan lying in a pool of blood,” said a senior officer attached to Bandra police station.

“The cabin of the elevator was on the 17th floor when Harijan fell into the pit. We are yet to conclude whether there was any technical snag in the elevator. The contract for the maintenance of the lift ended last month. We have registered ADR in the case,” the officer said. Now, the report of the lift inspection department is awaited. Harijan, survived by his wife and five children, lived alone in the same society and the police have informed his relatives in Uttar Pradesh.