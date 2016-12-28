Mumbai: 60-year-old baba held for molesting child

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police arrested a 60-year-old ‘baba’ for molesting a 10-year-old girl in September this year. The arrested person has been identified Ghulam Shaikh alias Siti wale Baba, a resident of Mankhurd.

According to the Mankhurd police, Shaikh used to visit a local dargah near his residence which was frequented by locals. He was called Siti wale baba for his whistling technique which he reportedly used to cure people who visited him.

In September, the girl had come to the dargah and when the dargah patrons started distributing sweets. Shaikh lured her on the pretext of giving her sweets and took her in a deserted corner and molested her.

A case of molestation was registered under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO were also invoked against Shaikh.

According to Naresh Kasale, Senior Police Inspector, Mankhurd police station,“We had received a tip off on December 23 that Shaikh was seen at his slum in Baiganwadi, Govandi. A trap was laid and he was picked up from there. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody of two days.”