Mumbai: 6 held for cloning ATM cards, fraudulently withdrawing cash

Mumbai: Six persons, including a foreign national, have been arrested on Tuesday by the Mumbai crime branch for cloning Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit and credit cards. The accused, Madankumar Kevaramji Sundesha (33), Kasturam Tejaramji Solanki (30), Ramesh Chandran (31), Deepak Pawankumar Gehlot (33), Chandansingh Narpatsingh Rao (23), and Hakim Kolawale alias Aayo Rafiun Adigun (48), used to clone ATM cards after stealing victims’ data. Later, they would withdraw money from the bank accounts.

Dilip Sawant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mumbai crime branch said, “The accused were arrested from Rajasthan, Coimbatore, Reay Road and Dongri on October 9. We have seized 10 mobile phones,17 debit and credit cards, an ATM swipe card machine, two card readers and four laptops, which contain the details of the victims and their cards.” The police said, the accused had purchased the ATM skimming machine from China.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on September 12, after the accused had withdrawn Rs 2.16 lakh from one of their victims’ account. The six accused have been charged under punishment for cheating by personation (Section 419) and cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420) of the Indian Penal Code and punishment of identity theft (Section 66(c)) and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource (Section 66 (d)) of the Information Technology Act. Kolawale was found in possession of a Kenyan passport.

Gehlot is from Bhayandar, while Colovolo, an African national, resides at Pydhonie, Solanki is from Chiplun, Sundesha and Rao are from Bhinmal, Rajasthan and Chandran is from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They have been remanded in police custody until October 23.