Mumbai: 6-ft long agarbattis donated to popular Ganesh mandals

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra’s favourite festival, Madhya Pradesh based agarbatti company Zed Black has reached out to lakhs of devotees by donating 6ft long mega agarbattis to various Ganesh Mandals across the city of Mumbai. Popular Ganesh Mandals like Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli), Tejukaya Mansion (One of the oldest in Mumbai), Parelcha Raja (Nare Park), Shri Datta Mandir Ganeshotsav Mandal (Girgaum, Thakurdwar) and Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel are adorned by these unique agarbattis.

Ankit Agarwal, Director, MDPH shares, “Ganeshotsav is Maharashtra’s favourite festival and we wanted to spread happiness this festive season through our innovative and fragrant mega agarbattis which last for 24 hours at various Ganesh mandals throughout Mumbai. We also distributed 20,000 agarbattis to devotees who visited the mandals. We are happy that we could reach out to lacs of devotees to voice the power of prayers through Zed Black’s tagline, “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar” and be a small part of spreading happiness.” “MDPH currently boasts of 70pc women workforce for manufacturing agarbattis. This year we have also extended support to the Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel which has the decoration by acid attack victims who have also made decorative Ganpatis,” added Agrawal.