Mumbai: 6 arrested for dacoity by Kalyan GRP

Mumbai: The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested six people for dacoity and threatening a passenger with a knife on Patliputra Express train on December 19. The arrested persons had threatened Mohammed Abdul Salim onboard and robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs. 28,570 cash.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahbaz Shakeel Shaikh (22), Saddam Hussain Abdul Rauf Shaikh (20), Sachin Subhash Mhasane (18), Satish Baludonde alias Satya (20), Ravindra Namdeo Dhongde alias Rahul (18) and Sagar Shravan Telam (22). Akash Sharad Manohar (20), an accomplice of the arrested persons is presently absconding. They have been arrested under Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 20, Salim registered a case with the GRP at Igatpuri. However, the case was later transferred to the GRP, Kalyan since the incident took place in their jurisdiction.

According to Salim, a resident of Saki Naka, on December 19, he boarded the general compartment of the Patliputra Express from Lokmanya Tilak terminus to Patna, to attend the funeral of my sister’s husband. A group of eight people boarded his compartment at Kalyan railway station. He stated, “They removed a knife and threatened to kill me and snatched my mobile phone and Rs.28, 570 cash.” They threatened and attacked other passengers as well and ran away with cash and mobile phones. Later, they resorted to chain pulling and alighted at Khardi railway station along with the stolen valuables.

According to Datta Pable, Senior Police Inspector, Government Railway Police, Kalyan, “Shahbaz and Saddam were picked up from their residence at Kalyan and Ambernath respectively. During interrogation, the duo confessed their crime and revealed whereabouts of accomplices. We gathered information regarding the other five persons and arrested them.”

“We have recovered Rs. 70,000 from the arrested persons along with ten mobile phones and two knives used during the crime. A manhunt has been launched to nab Akash Manohar, who is presently absconding,” said Pable.