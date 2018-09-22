Mumbai: 59-year-old man beaten to death for using public toilet for longer

In a shocking incident, a 59-year-old man was beaten to death after a fight broke out for using a public toilet for a little longer.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on Wednesday around 9.30 pm in Sangam Nagar, Wadala East, after 59-year-old Fulchand Yadav (the Victim) beaten up after he took some extra time in a public toilet. The accused was identified as Shakir Ali Shaikh (34). Shaikh argued with Yadav when the latter stepped out, but locals intervened and prevented an altercation. Later, when Yadav started walking back home, Shaikh attacked him, hitting him repeatedly and then Yadav fell into a nullah.

After seeing Yadav fall into a nullah, residents rushed to his aid and took him to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The Wadala TT police have arrested the accused and registered a case.