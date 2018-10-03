Mumbai: 5,700 kids create World Record by lighting LEDs

Mumbai: At 8.32 pm (on Oct 2), Guinness World Records representative announced, around 5,700 students have created a World Record by lightening 5,700 LED lamps for five minutes. This record took place on Gandhi Jayanti at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. “This record was made on a special day. From today, we start the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary,” said Padma Vibhushan and former Atomic Energy Commissioner of India, Anil Kakodkar, during the event. He said, the solar energy will take the country forward.

The certificate states, the IIT Bombay and Ministry of New and Renewable energy have made a record of most lit lights simultaneously. This record was announced at the function in which around 1.25 lakh students (including 5,700 students) across the country took pledge to become Solar Student Ambassadors (SSA). Few hours before 1.25 lakh students took pledge to become SSA, there were workshops on various lecture rooms in IIT Bombay. This workshop looked like a brawl that just erupted. But in reality it was just young kids and teenagers trying to assemble their solar lamp.

A junior college student, Prasant Singh said, “I want to be an engineer and I am optimistic that this is my first step towards it. Through the workshop, now I know all the circuits and other things that I would need to make a solar lamp.” Before rushing home, Singh’s friend Nilesh said, “I am happy we participated in this World Record.” Meanwhile, an Grade VIII student, Vaishnavi is happy that her solar lamp is working. “I had dropped my lamp and it broke but it was finally assembled. I am happy to participate.”