Mumbai: 57-year-old trustee of a school held for molesting minor girl

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police have arrested the trustee of a renowned school on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl inside school premises in Andheri (east). The 57-year-old French national, Brillant Patrick Mauris, was produced before the court which sent him to police custody till November 14.

Along prime accused Mauris, female academician, works in this school, has also been booked in the same case which was registered at MIDC police station on May 18. The arrest was made following the intervention of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, five months after a case was registered.

“A case was registered in this regard under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and POCSO Act against the accused on May 18. But no action was taken by the police. So we filed an application with Maharashtra state Child Right’s commission,” said S Balakrishnan, who appeared for the victim.

After studying the case, the commission maintained that ‘it was a fit case for arrest’ and directed police to take necessary action, he said. As per the lawyer, the trustee had assaulted the minor multiple times. The class teacher used to take a secluded corner of the school where the trustee committed the crime. The matter came to light when the mother noticed behavioural change in the child, who was unable to walk and sit properly. The victim did not share anything until her mother showed the photographs of various school staffers on its website.

The victim pointed out towards the prime accused when she saw his photo on the school’s website. Her mother immediately reached school and brought the matter to school administration. The female teacher used to take the school children to the prime accused’s cabin where he sexually abused them. The trustee was out on a foreign trip when the case was registered. Subsequently, the school called in emergency Parents Teacher meeting to know if more children were sexually assaulted.