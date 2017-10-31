Mumbai: 557 dengue cases in 52 days

Mumbai: Dengue incidence is on the rise in the last 52 days with a total of 557 people being detected with the disease. In addition, nearly 6225 people are being examined to ascertain if they have been infected. As per statistics, from January 2017 to October 22, 2017, over 800 dengue cases were reported. As compared to the last five years, the city’s dengue death toll for the year has reached 14. Out of this, the cause of two deaths is yet to be confirmed by the committee.

Civic health officials said, “The two deaths will be confirmed only after the death review committee of the Public Health department analyses the cause of these deaths.” Officials said that 12 out of 14 deaths were reported in September in which six were paediatric patients aged between 2 and 16 years. “Compared to 2016, the deaths this year have nearly tripled. The only time when the city reported dengue deaths in double-digits was in 2014 when 12 people lost their lives due to a viral infection,” said a senior doctor.

Around 850 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported till October 22, of which 412 were detected in September alone. As per the civic report, there have been 6225 admissions to various BMC hospitals in the past 52 days. “A major hurdle and preventive measure in dengue control is awareness among people. There are times when we have found that plush societies are found to have lesser awareness than slum pockets,” said a health official.

The civic health department official said that most areas have large corporate offices in vicinity of construction sites apart from residential pockets where breeding is aplenty.