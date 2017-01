Mumbai : A 55-year-old man was killed over a trivial issue inside a mosque in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed Roshan Ali Shaikh (55), who was a carpenter in the mosque.

The minor skirmish between the victim and accused led to the death of Ishtiaq. After having his dinner, The Navi police have lodged a case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and the nvestigation is underway.