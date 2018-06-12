Mumbai: 54-yr-old man attempts to immolate self outside the gates of Mantralaya

Mumbai: In yet another suicide attempt at Mantralaya, a 54-year-old man from Dhule attempted immolation by pouring kerosene on himself outside the Mantralaya gate on Monday afternoon. The man, an employee of Dhule Municipal Corporation, was reportedly agitated as the government had not taken any action in a recruitment scam that occurred in the Dhule Municipal Corporation in 1989.

The incident occurred around 12 noon. Baban Yashwant Jhote attempted self-immolation outside at the gates of Mantralaya. According to Marine Drive Police, when the security officials at the State Secretariat saw Jhote opening a can of kerosene, they immediately stopped him and took away the can. The security officials informed Marine Drive Police about it. He was detained for questioning and later asked to leave.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vilas Gangwane, “Jhote poured kerosene on himself and was trying to set himself on fire when security personnel stationed outside the gate saw him and stopped him immediately.” Jhote had written a letter to the Chief Minister’s office dated April 3, threatening state government officials that if they would not issue any directions regarding an inquiry by the Central Investigations Department (CID) in the recruitment scam of the Dhule Municipal Corporation, he would commit suicide. Jhote’s letter also alleges that the authorities of the corporation were taking bribes for important postings and he was being discriminated against. In 2014, Jhote had approached the labour court at Dhule. The matter is presently sub judice.

“Jhote was detained for questioning on why he attempted to commit suicide. There has been an increase in such incidents, where people from villages are attempting to commit suicide at Mantralaya. We have not registered any case so far. No arrest has been made, ” added Gangwane.