Mumbai: 54-year-old lawyer absconding in cheating case arrested, found hiding inside washing machine

54-year-old lawyer was finally arrested after 15 years who was wanted in two different cheating cases. The accused was evading arrest for past 15 years, and was caught on Monday, hiding in a washing machine in plush Juhu home.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused 54-year-old Manoj Tiwari was arrested in involvement in Rs 1 lakh cheating case. He apparently has been accused of cheating three people of Rs 1 lakh by promising them admission in a B.Ed course in a college in Beed. For three hours, his wife kept Azad Maidan and Juhu police teams waiting outside the house, who had come looking for him. Eventually, they convinced her to let them inside and found him hiding under a pile of clothes inside the washing machine.

However, even after they were let in, they looked for him in his three-bedroom apartment but could not find him. They were about to give up their search when they happened to pull out clothes from the washing machine, only to find Manoj Tiwari hiding beneath the clothes inside the washing machine.

Vasant Wakhare, senior police inspector, Azad Maidan police station told Hindustan Times, after the accused was declared an absconder by the court for a 2002 cheating case, they began tracing him. Once the police commissioner ordered that absconding accused of previous cases be traced, the cops went looking for him at his house in Juhu.

“The accused is also wanted in a Rs1-crore cheating case in Pune,” added Wakhare. The police has arrested Manoj Tiwari and also lodged a complaint in Juhu Police station against his wife for obstructing a government official from doing his duty.