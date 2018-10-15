Mumbai: 53-year-old Air India crew member falls off aircraft, hospitalised

Mumbai: A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, a source said Monday. The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source. “The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, ” the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.