Mumbai: 500 teachers of night schools work full time, but get paid part-time salaries

Mumbai: Around 500 teachers of night schools have not been paid their full salaries since the last five months. These teachers were made to work full-time instead of their earlier part-time shifts by the state government. But despite working on a full-time basis, they are still being paid salaries according to part-time duty.

According to the government regulation (GR) of May 17, 2017, the teachers were informed that they would have to shift from part-time to full-time duty in night schools. Also, the teachers were allowed to work either in day schools or they could opt to work only in night schools. The teachers were not allowed to work for both with an attempt to increase the focus on dedicated teaching.

Teachers have now revealed that though they are working full time they are still being paid part-time salaries. Darshana Pandav, a senior teacher, said, “Since the start of this academic year we are working full-time which constitutes of a three and a half to four hours shift but we are still being paid the remuneration that we would earn when we used to work part-time. Our work timings have increased but there is no change in our salary.”

Teachers of night schools were paid salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 per month for part-time shifts of three hours without any privileges like pension or additional allowances. Also, teachers have not been informed about any pension policies. “We are still being paid the same amount. The state government has not informed us about our pension policies. If we work full-time we have the right to avail of these allowances. Both teachers and night schools are always neglected and looked down upon,” Pandav added.

The students of night schools are deprived of academic facilities, inter-school competitions, international opportunities and also face lack of funds. Rahul Mane, a student said, “We do not have any extra curricular activities, academic or sports competitions. The entire focus is on studies.” Another teacher added, “Students of night schools have potential to grow and succeed in life. They should be treated like ahy other student and should be provided with all the opportunities of a normal school life. Why is the government treating them differently?”

There are over 136 night schools in Mumbai and 40 in other cities of Maharashtra. These schools consist mainly of students who work during the day or are from economically weak backgrounds.