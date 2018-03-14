Mumbai: 500 kg cannabis seized, 3 held

Mumbai: In the “biggest ever” seizure of cannabis in the city, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police today seized 500 kgs of the banned substance worth around Rs one crore from three persons, an official said.

According to a police official, the trio was arrested after the seizure.

“The cannabis was seized on the Eastern Express Highway between Kanjurmarg-Vikhroli service road by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC,” Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) said.

Three members of an inter-state gang, hailing either from Nashik or Jalgaon, were arrested in this connection, he said.

The drugs was being brought into Mumbai in a pick-up jeep, he said.

“The seized cannabis is worth around Rs one crore in the international market and this is the biggest ever seizure of cannabis made by Mumbai police,” he said. A probe is on.