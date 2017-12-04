Mumbai: 500 cycles on city’s 1st track between Worli, Nariman Point

Mumbai: The much-awaited 22-kilometre-long cycle track between Worli and Nariman Point started from Sunday. The BMC did the soft launch of the initiative in which Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena Chief, civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar along with other officials of BMC and the police department participated.

Civic Commissioner Ajoy Mehta while speaking to media remarked BMC wants to keep the city free from pollution, hence, more such cycle tracks will be made. “Love for cycling initiative phase one has been completed which includes the Worli- Nariman point and soon in Western and Eastern Suburb the initiative will be started,” Mehta said.

In addition, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Kiran Dighavkar of South Mumbai (A-ward) who executed the project said though it was the first day of cycle track inauguration many cyclists participated with great spirit. “Around 500 cyclists cycled on the new dedicated cycle track and welcomed the civic corporation move adding it will prove a great initiative which will not only encourage cycling but will also keep the health of Mumbaikars healthy as it’s the best way of doing exercise,” Dighavkar added.

He further stated on the first day only five km stretch was kept open for cycling to check all safety measures. From next Sunday the entire 22-km stretch will be kept open. While Aditya Thackrey Yuva Sena Chief the brainchild behind this initiative appreciated BMC for considering his idea and tweeted, “The Marine Drive-Worli Track will be open for cyclists now every Sunday. Also, soon Bandra- Juhu, Andheri- Lokhandwala, Chembur will have such cycle tracks.”