Mumbai: 500 bottle crushers BMC promised nowhere in sight

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cracking the whip on the use of plastic across the city June 23 onwards, it is ironic that the civic body’s plan to install 500 plastic bottle crushers machines is hanging fire. “Installing plastic bottle crushers at present does not seem to be the priority with the higher-ups. We do have plans to set up the crushing machines, however, these plans are currently on hold,” said a senior BMC official.

The two machines, which were installed outside the BMC headquarters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to kick-start the awareness campaign, are not functioning. When asked, the police officers at the gate said that it had stopped working after the first rain showers in Mumbai.

However, the public hardly knows about the bottle crushing machines. “I have not seen any plastic crushing machines in my area. I had no clue if the BMC was going to install them in the first place,” said Tainaz Asif, a Cuffe Parade resident.

Currently, plastic collection bins have been placed in 74 civic markets and 68 more are planned to be set up in the rest of the markets. The BMC will levy a fine of Rs 10,000 if you are seen carrying a plastic bag or taking one from a vendor. The fine can go up to Rs 5,000 for the first violation, and Rs 10,000 for repeat offenders.

In May, both the Central and Western Railways had said that they would be installing bottle-crushing machines at major stations. However, a senior railway official had then said that they were also exploring the possibility of implementing a buyback policy for plastic bottles alongside the bottle crusher option.