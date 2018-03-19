Mumbai: 50-year-old man, son killed in attack by vegetable sellers, another son injured

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man and his son died while another son was injured when they were attacked by some persons in Sonapur area of suburban Bhandup on Sunday, police said.

Abdul Khan (50), a scrap trader, and his son Shahbaz Khan (25) died while Khan’s another son Shadab (16) was seriously injured, police said. Some vegetable vendors set up their stalls in front of Khan’s house which often led to heated arguments between them and the family, police said.

After one such argument this evening, a group of three or four vegetable sellers attacked Shahbaz with choppers and knives. When his brother Shadab and father Abdul tried to intervene, they too were attacked, a police official said. When people gathered at the spot, the assailants fled. Abdul Khan and Shahbaz succumbed to injuries while Shadab was undergoing treatment, the officer said. The accused will be arrested soon, he added.