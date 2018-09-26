Mumbai: 5-year-old goes missing at Chowpatty

Mumbai: A five-year-old boy went missing during the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja at Chowpatty on Monday morning. Saish Marde,5, had accompanied his parents and elder sister to witness the visarjan. Saish was seated on his mother’s lap inside a boat.

At the time of the incident, there were 20 people on board. At 7.30 am, the boat collided with another one, causing the former to capsize. Saish’s parents and sibling were saved by the lifeguards.

However, Saish was nowhere to be found. Suryakant Banger, senior police inspector, DB Marg Police said, “A missing complaint has been registered on Monday night. Saish has not been found as yet. We tried to find if he had been admitted to any hospital for injuries, but he is nowhere to be found.”