Mumbai: 43-year-old I-T official arrested for speeding, mowing down strollers, 1 killed

Mumbai: Raju Sakthivel (43), Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, was arrested by the Mankhurd police for speeding and ramming his car into two morning walkers at Jaihind Nagar at Mankhurd, early on Tuesday morning. A 40-year-old man died on the spot while a 55-year-old man was injured in the mishap.

The incident occurred at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Sakthivel, who was driving a Maruti Ertiga (MH-02-DW-9226), was on his way from Mankhurd to Vashi when he rammed into Pandurang Kokre (40) and Ashok Bhandari (55) from behind. Kokre and Bhandari, residents of Jaihind Nagar, were on a morning walk when the accident occurred. Kokre was rushed to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival while Bhandari fractured his legs and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sanjay Vernekar, Senior Police Inspector, Mankhurd police station, said, “We have recovered CCTV footage of the accident which will be used as evidence against Sakthivel. We have recorded the statement of an eye-witness. A medical test was conducted on Sakthivel, which indicates that he was not under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred due to speeding. The accused was present when our team reached the spot. He was immediately arrested.”

Sakthivel has been arrested for causing death by negligence (Section 304 (A), rash driving or riding on a public way (Section 279), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Sections 337 and Section 338) of the Indian Penal Code. Both Kokre and Bhandari are residents of Trimurti chawl in Mankhurd.