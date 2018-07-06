Mumbai: 4 youths feared drowned off at Juhu beach, one rescued; victims had ventured into the sea during high tide

Mumbai: Four youths are feared to have drowned at Juhu Chowpatty. However, the fifth member of the group, a 22-year-old, has been rescued. The incident happened at 5:31 pm on Thursday at Juhu Chowpatty near Godrej bungalow. Wasim Salim Khan (22) along with his four friends — Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Shakeel Khan (17), Faisal Shaikh (17) and Naseer Ghazi (17) — had ventured into the sea during high tide, when they got pulled into the choppy waters.

Khan was, however, rescued by a lifeguard. At the time of going to press, the search operation was still on for the remaining youths. The disaster management team, the police and ambulance are at the spot. The Navy was also roped in for the search operation. All the five friends are residents of Dadabhai Nowrojee Nagar at Andheri. Khan was rushed to Bhabha hospital by the police.

According to Sunil Ghosalkar, Senior Police Inspector, Juhu Police, “The search operation is underway for the last four hours. We have not yet found the other four youths. It is unclear whether they are alive or dead. We fear that they may have drowned.” The Indian Navy, too, mobilised a chopper to assist in search operations.