Mumbai: 4 minors go missing from their residence at Vashi

Mumbai: Four minors from Vashi have gone missing since Tuesday morning. The police suspect that one of the girls had an affair with a boy from her school and they have fled to their native place at Uttar Pradesh with two others.

The 14-year-old girl and three boys aged 13, 14 and 15 are classmates at the Vivekanand High School at Sector 26, Kopri. According to the police, the minors left home on Tuesday morning telling their parents that they were going to school. After they failed to return home, their parents checked with the school authorities who said the children had not made it to school that day.

The 14-year-old boy had left his residence at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on the pretext of going to school. When he did not return home in the afternoon, his father Ranjeet Singh (35) started looking frantically for him but he was nowhere to be found. It was only then he got to know that three of his classmates were also missing. Later, they approached the police to register a case of kidnapping (Section 363) of the IPC.

According to Rajendra Galande, Senior Police Inspector, APMC police station, “The girl had carried her mobile phone. When her mother called her in the afternoon, she said she was in school. She switched off her phone after that. We are suspecting that the girl is having an affair with one of the boys. Since the minors are all natives of Uttar Pradesh, we are suspecting that they have fled to their native place.”