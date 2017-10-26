Mumbai: 39-year-old teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a minor boy

Mumbai: A 39-year-old teacher and owner of Deepak classes at Rabale at Sector 3 at Airoli has been arrested by the Rabale police on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor boy.

The minor boy, studying in standard eleven since May this year. The accused Deepak Uttam Shendge, the owner of the classes, used to touch the boy inappropriately by calling him inside his cabin often. The boy was touched inappropriately several times since May. On Monday, the minor boy had gone for a tution class trip to Dabholi near Ratnagiri along with his batchmates. The accused had accompanied the children for the trip. Again he repeated his act on Tuesday. When the boy returned from the trip he revealed the incident to his parents. The parents of approached the Rabale police and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

According to police sub-inspector Santosh Patil, investigating officer of the case, “Deepak Uttam Shendge has been arrested on Wednesday from his residence at Sector 3 at Airoli. He has been arrested for aggravated sexual assaulted (Section 5, 6, 9 and 10) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and unnatural offences (Section 377) of the Indian Penal Code.