Mumbai: 39-year-old security guard arrested for threatening woman photographer in Bandra

Mumbai: A 39-year-old accused security guard has been arrested on Monday for intimidating a woman photographer. The security guard Rajesh Kumar Lalji Prasad Nishad had been working as a security guard for the last 20 years at Lever Spring Apartment, Perry Cross Road in Bandra West. “Nishad has been booked under sections 354 (a), 509, 506 (2) of Indian Penal Code. On Tuesday, he will be produced before Bandra court,” said a senior officer ofBandra police station. The FIR was lodged a day late, but fearing for her life the gutsy photographer convinced the police that the initial non-cognisable offence be registered as an FIR.

The Bandra-based photographer accused Nishad of threatening to stab her and verbally abusing her. Hailing from Delhi, the photographer, Aanchal Kalra, was living in Mumbai in a rental flat. “He (security) was drunk on his duty and has made such remarks about various single women in the building, I took a stand yesterday (Sunday) and that’s when he pulled out a knife saying he’ll cut me in pieces and no one will be able to touch him, cause a single woman who is a tenant, occasionally comes home late night after partying and has male company, is going to side with him,” she said.

“On Sunday, 3rd December 2017 around 7:30 pm I filled a complaint against the building guard for threatening to stab me while calling me names like whore. The cops tried to discourage me from filing a complaint, they stooped down to the level of trying to blame things on me, saying ‘Oh! But you seem to have had a couple of drinks yourself.’ Apparently me being out on a Sunday brunch celebrating a friend’s birthday is a bigger crime than the guard being pitch drunk on his duty, calling me names and threatening to stab me and get me disappeared. (sic),” reads her Facebook post. The FIR was registered 24 hours after the incident despite the victim kept reiterating about the matter. On the first day, the Bandra cops registered an Non Cognisable (NC) offence, which was converted into a FIR.